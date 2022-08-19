'You Need That Mix Of Experience And Youth' - Former Liverpool Winger On Current Reds Options Amid Injury Concerns

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has backed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to make the correct decisions when it comes to playing the youngsters.

It's no secret Liverpool are currently struggling hugely with injuries all over the team which no doubt will be affecting the squad in a negative way. None more so than the injury crisis in midfield.

Therefore, with it looking increasingly unlikely Liverpool will spend big money to bring in another midfielder this summer it's no surprise Klopp is having to turn to youth for assistance; which according to McManaman is a positive.

"You need to have that mix of experience and youth," McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“Jürgen Klopp will field them. I think he’s got the utmost confidence in them. It’s just that he sees them on the same ground and feels as if it’s ‘I should play him, or should I play him’.

"He saw that Fabio Carvalho is a really good talent; he’s got Harvey Elliot; he’s got Curtis Jones and he’s brought in Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen. Klopp’s got a lot of youngsters there.

"So I think once he sees them all on the training ground, they’ll play. He hasn't got any qualms about putting them in there. He put Carvalho and Elliot on against Fulham.

"I just think it’s all about who’s fit. Naby Keïta is fit and well now, so he should come in, I would presume, rather than Thiago, depending on what’s happened at the training ground.

"But absolutely, you have older players and you need to refresh the group all the time. You need to have youngsters coming through," added McManaman.

“The European champions Real Madrid have the three oldest midfielders around (Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić and Casemiro), yet behind them they’ve got Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni.

"That’s what you need. You need to have that mix of experience and youth, to start replacing each other when the time is right.

"You have to have them there. And you have to have them training with you all the time and have them up to speed.”

