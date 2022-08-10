Skip to main content

'You Need To Have It A La David Beckham' - Former Liverpool Captain On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool legend and former captain, Phil Thompson, believes the club have a potential star on their hands with new signing, Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old made his move to Anfield earlier this summer when his contract at newly promoted Fulham expired.

Fabio Carvalho

Speaking to Off The Ball, Thompson said he has seen enough of Carvalho to be convinced the Portuguese under-21 international has it in him to become a star.

"The boy Carvalho is going to be some player by the way. Because of his age and because he’s so young you would think that, but you have a year in the Championship and that is a tough league.

"I’ve seen enough of him at Fulham, I didn’t watch all of the games, but what he brings as much as goals are his assists.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That’s what people look at. Yes, you can help people with those, but you need to have it a la David Beckham and that’s what Carvalho is, he’s going to be a star, he will shock everybody"

Fabio Carvalho

The battle for Carvalho's signature was an intense one and Liverpool did well to secure his signature after the initial deal fell through in January.

It is going to be fascinating to see how he progresses this season, surrounded by world-class players, but many experts agree with Thompson that he could go to the very top of the game.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb9 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepare Bid For Sporting Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Conor Bradley
News

Watch: On Loan Liverpool Defender Conor Bradley Scores Outstanding Goal For Bolton

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Thiago
News

Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Alisson Becker
Quotes

‘He Should Have Saved It. He Ducked Under the Ball’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Slams Alisson for Fulham Opening Goal

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Salah Will Have Something To Say About That, So Will Kane’ - Pundit On Golden Boot Race, Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘They Were Very Sloppy at the Back’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Draw to Fulham

By Matty Orme5 hours ago