'You Never Know If It's The Last One' - Alisson Becker On Liverpool's Bid For Champions League Glory

Alisson Becker has been speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The match in Paris is Liverpool's third final in five years and the Brazilian told Liverpoolfc.com that this is exactly the reason he came to Liverpool.

"I came to this club for these kind of opportunities – to be playing finals, to be fighting for titles.

"It's not guaranteed that you will win and you will be there. But here I have teammates that fight for the same goal. We want to be there, we want to be playing for finals, titles."

The 29-year-old is taking nothing for granted however but promised Liverpool fans they will do everything they can to bring the trophy home.

"So if we have the opportunity to do that again, we're going to do that. You never know if it's the last one that you have in your hands – but it can be. So, we'll do everything in the game to win it."

