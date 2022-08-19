Skip to main content

'You Should Not Go For Short-Term Solutions' - John Barnes on Liverpool Midfield

Jurgen Klopp's side has found itself amidst a injury crisis in only the second week of the Premier League campaign, many fans have found themselves calling out for the club to purchase a midfielder to really challenge this season. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the side should not look at short term solutions.

Liverpool will go into their fixture away to Manchester United on Monday with injurys to Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and if training pictures are to go by, Jordan Henderson. 

If Henderson is indeed injured it would leave James Milner, Naby Keita, Fabinho Tavares and Harvey Elliot as Liverpool's only senior fit players in midfield going into the fixture against Manchester United.

Harvey Elliot

Speaking exclusively to BonusCode Bets, Liverpool legend Barnes believes the side should not look at any short term solutions “You should not go for short-term solutions. Otherwise you’re not improving.

“Like for Manchester United who need quick fixes (short term solutions make sense). Whereas Liverpool don’t need quick fixes, they need something for the long term.

“Jurgen Klopp has also said that the next signing they will make will be one that makes sense. So, short term solutions don’t work for Liverpool, looking at where they are now. Neither do they work for Man City, where they are now.

“It might work for Man Utd, but not for Liverpool where they are now.”

