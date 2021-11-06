'You Want To Smash Him' Brentford Forward And Liverpool Fan Ivan Toney On Virgil van Dijk
Brentford striker and Liverpool fan Ivan Toney has named Virgil van Dijk as the best defender he has faced this season on The Bees Premier League journey so far.
The two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 at the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of September where Van Dijk and his teammates witnessed first hand the job Thomas Frank is doing in West London.
Toney who has admitted recently that he is a big Liverpool fan was speaking to The Times when he spoke about how good the Dutchman is.
Read More
Toney On Virgil van Dijk
“Strong, quick, good on the ball."
“It’s crazy, he can do everything. Sometimes, when he smashes you, you want to smash him back but it’s like, it’s Van Dijk here."
“You could tell he was one of the best defenders in the world: his swagger, his aura and persona on the pitch. Being a Liverpool fan, it was enjoyable coming up against him.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Team News: West Ham United v Liverpool - Firmino, Jones, Keita, Milner, Gomez Updates
- Klopp On Roberto Firmino's Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
- Klopp On Curtis Jones Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
- 'I Like Bowen A Lot' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
Toney On Playing For Liverpool
The 25 year old admitted recently on the On the Judy Podcast that he would choose being a bit part player with Liverpool over being the main man at Leeds United if it came to it.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Fiorentina Name Price For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus, Manchester City Also Interested
- Brazilian Rivaldo Gives His Verdict On Whether Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins Ballon D'Or
- PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook