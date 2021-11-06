Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
'You Want To Smash Him' Brentford Forward And Liverpool Fan Ivan Toney On Virgil van Dijk

Author:

Brentford striker and Liverpool fan Ivan Toney has named Virgil van Dijk as the best defender he has faced this season on The Bees Premier League journey so far.

The two teams played out an entertaining 3-3 at the Brentford Community Stadium at the end of September where Van Dijk and his teammates witnessed first hand the job Thomas Frank is doing in West London.

Ivan Toney Virgil van Dijk

Toney who has admitted recently that he is a big Liverpool fan was speaking to The Times when he spoke about how good the Dutchman is.

Toney On Virgil van Dijk

“Strong, quick, good on the ball."

“It’s crazy, he can do everything. Sometimes, when he smashes you, you want to smash him back but it’s like, it’s Van Dijk here."

“You could tell he was one of the best defenders in the world: his swagger, his aura and persona on the pitch. Being a Liverpool fan, it was enjoyable coming up against him.”

Toney On Playing For Liverpool

The 25 year old admitted recently on the On the Judy Podcast that he would choose being a bit part player with Liverpool over being the main man at Leeds United if it came to it.

