'You're Going To Give It A Try' - Pundit On Liverpool's Race Against Time To Get Thiago Alcantara Fit For Champions League Final

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has insisted that Liverpool will do everything they can to make sure Thiago Alcantara can play in the Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder had to leave the pitch before half-time in the 3-1 win against Wolves at the weekend with an achilles problem.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton believes it would be a massive blow if the 31-year-old was missing for Liverpool in Paris.

“He gives you that calming influence. He’s got that quality a lot of people could only dream of.

“So to not have him fit and available will be a huge blow, I think. You have to look at the other way and be positive. It’s an opportunity for somebody else to come in and shine."

Hutton believes they will give him every opportunity to prove his fitness but if he doesn't make it they have the squad to cope.

“They’ll do everything they can to get Thiago fit. I think if there’s even a little chance of playing, you’re going to give it a try.

“I just see it as an opportunity, they’ve got a strong squad. It’s a chance for somebody else to come in and play in the Champions League final. It’s the biggest game you’ll ever play in your life.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Wednesday regarding the fitness of his midfield maestro. Click HERE for the details.

