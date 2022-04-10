Skip to main content
YouTube And WWE Star Jake Paul Backs Liverpool And Mohamed Salah To Beat Manchester City

Liverpool face Manchester City at the Etihad today in a match being regarded as a title-decider. Such a tough contest to predict, but a certain YouTube sensation is backing the Reds to come out on top.

The best two teams come together as the world is watching. Manchester City and Liverpool have taken standards to win the Premier League to another level.

The standard both sides have set make it that if either team drops any points, it could cost you the title. In today’s crucial match someone has to drop points, leaving the victors with full advantage of becoming champions this season. 

Jake Paul

The Reds come off the back of ten straight league wins, but a win today will be the most important of the season. Their opponents, however, are the current favourites for the match and to win the league.

YouTube and WWE star Jake Paul hastoss-up publicly backed Jurgen Klopp’s men on social media. A week after his Wrestlemania appearance, the American shared his feelings on today’s huge clash, stating that he thinks Liverpool and Mohamed Salah will be victors.

Mohamed Salah Manchester City
