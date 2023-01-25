"You've Got To Take Every Chance": Calvin Ramsay On His Time At Liverpool So Far

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool signed right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in last summer's transfer window for around £4million, and he made his debut in the UEFA Champions League against Napoli at Anfield.

The 19-year-old defender spoke in the official matchday programme as Liverpool hosted Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

"At a club like this there are lots of players and if you don’t make an impact then maybe the manager will choose someone else next time.

"Up in Scotland you maybe get a few chances because the squads aren’t as big, but down here you’ve got to take every chance – even in training – to impress. It’s a fine line but I think I can handle it."

Ramsay made his debut in a 2-0 win over Serie A leaders Napoli in the UEFA Champions League and touched on its emotional importance to him.

"I was very nervous! I was shaking a little bit because I’d never really played in an atmosphere like that in front of 50,000 fans. It was unbelievable for me and being in the Champions League as well was a special moment, as was having my family there."

The Scotsman understands he has tough competition with his fellow full-back teammates, with the onus on getting assists.

"It’s a big pressure because of the amount of assists Trent and Robbo have got. I know that if I want to get into the team, I need to get assists and pop up with some goals here and there. My biggest attributes are attacking, crossing and cutting inside to shoot, so once I get a chance I need to show those things and take my opportunity."

With Liverpool in a purple patch of form to say the very least, Jurgen Klopp may select the young right-back to feature in Liverpool's upcoming FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton & Hove Abion.

