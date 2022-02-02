'You've Got To Up Your Own Game' - Liverpool Legend Gives His Thoughts On Luis Diaz Transfer

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has been speaking about the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto and the impact he thinks it will have on Jurgen Klopp's squad.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

The Reds jumped in to sign the player at the weekend after interest had been registered in him by Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old is an exciting addition for supporters and Rush told Liverpoolfc.com he was surprised by the deal but believes he will be an asset to Liverpool.

"He's an excellent signing. I was surprised myself, to tell you the truth, but I think it's competition for places.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rush is convinced the competition it offers to other members of the squad will drive players on to be better in order to try and impress the manager.

"For me, I think it's good because it's competition for places. We've got one hell of a forward line now, haven't we?"

"I think competition must make you want to play better. You look at what he's like in training and if you see if he's excellent in training, you've got to up your own game as well. That's what it's all about.

"It's competition for places. So when you see him training, you're saying, 'I'm not guaranteed a game, I've got to play well in training, never mind the games.'

"It just gives you competition for places but I think it's great for the manager. You've got to make the manager make the decision."

Diaz is reported to be arriving on Merseyside on Thursday after Colombia's 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday. It is unclear as things stand whether he will be available for the FA Cup fourth-round match with Cardiff City on Sunday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook