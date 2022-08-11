'You've Seen It Numerous Times' - Liverpool's James Milner On Jurgen Klopp's Welcoming Dressing Room

Liverpool's versatile powerhouse James Milner has opened up on how much of a welcoming place Jurgen Klopp's dressing room is when it comes to new arrivals at the club.

Milner who joined the Reds back in 2015 on a free transfer, has spent more time at Anfield than he has at any other club throughout his career, devoting seven years to Liverpool Football Club.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

It's clear to see from an outsider looking in that the whole Liverpool team seems like a family and look out for one another. Throughout his time at Anfield Milner has won everything there is to win as a player.

It is therefore no surprise that the 36-year-old has recently signed a new one year contract extension with the club calling it a "Brilliant dressing room to be part of."

In a recent interview with the club's official website Milner was asked on the importance of a welcoming dressing room when it came to the club's new faces this summer:

"That atmosphere we have within the dressing room obviously starts with the manager and the atmosphere around the club, that helps players hit the ground running," Milner told Liverpoolfc.com.

"You've seen it numerous times. You've seen it when Virg came, obviously new in the middle of the season coming in and playing so well straight away mid-season... hopefully Darwin is the same.

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

"He scored a couple of goals in the last few weeks, so hopefully it continues for him. That's credit to the boys and the people around the club for making people feel comfortable straight away.

"It is a big change for them but it's also the work that is done on the training ground," added Milner.

"Obviously getting them to know how we want to play and then feeling comfortable in how we play, so a lot of work goes into that and hopefully it can continue, and Darwin can keep thriving."

