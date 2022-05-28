Skip to main content
Watch: Thibaut Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final

Thibaut Courtois makes an outrageous save with his middle arm to deny Mohamed Salah an equalising goal for Liverpool in the 80th minute of the game. The Belgian keeper has made nine saves this game.

Jurgen Klopp has commanded an all-out attack with the introduction of Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side have parked the bus to keep the score tight with a solitary lead till the end.

imago1012329527h

The celebrations were huge in the stadium when Vinicius Jr scored for Real Madrid, despite an issue with security and fans forcing their way into the ground before kick-off. The Madrid bench especially Carlo Ancelotti was a particularly happy man.

The goal was an impressive one, with the Brazilian getting onto a cross from the right-hand side. But, the hero of this game should be Courtois after guarding the Los Blancos defensive line as the time ticks away with inevitable saves from the near post and the far post.

Salah, Thiago, Mane, and Trent Alexander Arnold have all sweat to find a clear target with the Belgian keeper in front of their post but are unsuccessful at the mouth of the beast.

Thibaut Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool 

imago1012327262h
