Liverpool v Arsenal: 5 Things We Learned - Sadio Mane Confidence Coming Back, Trent Alexander-Arnold Still The Assist King

Liverpool convincingly beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield, but what did the match as whole teach us? Here at LFCTR, we like to dive into the finer details that come out of the match as well as just the result.

More Like It Mane

Sadio Mane is finally starting to look like his old self. Not only did the Senegalese get on the scoresheet, he had an all round brilliant game.

First quarter of the match, he looked a bit off the pace, but once the match got going and Liverpool started hitting their rhythm, Mane was a big influence in Liverpool's fast flowing attacking moves.

The movement for Mohamed Salah's goal from Mane was world class. As soon as he noticed Diogo Jota moving towards the ball, he anticipated the ball through.

Once he received the ball, it was all about speed and awareness. Putting it on a plate for a Mohamed Salah tap in. A confident Mane is vital at this stage in the season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Greece Lightning

With Andy Robertson out on the sidelines, Kostas Tskimikas is the man to step up and oh has he stepped up. Having Tsimikas is just like have two Robbos.

Tsimikas brings similar ability in both attack and defence to Robertson, so when he comes in, it doesn't seem much different.

Along with Sadio Mane, Tskimikas was a huge threat on the left hand side with his pace and overlaps, in which Arsenal's right side couldn't handle.

Gunner Stop The Nonsense?

Leading up to yesterday's match, Arsenal fans were louder than they have been in years. Some of them were more than confident in beating Jurgen Klopp's men.

Combined XIs were circulating around social media which had a good portion of Arsenal players included in them. Plenty of predictions were circulating social media which had Arsenal getting a result.

Let's be honest. It was nonsense. Those set of Arsenal fans truly got an humbling yesterday and got brought back down to earth with a huge bang.

Record Breakers

Two players in this Liverpool side are just destined for greatness, especially in terms of records. Mohamed Salah's goals, and this year assists, are such a ridiculous number.

He is on course this season to break more records than he already has. His changing in the way he plays as also got him adding more assists to his game, in which he could easily go on and break records in as well.

Speaking of assists, another match where the assist King does what he does best. Trent Alexander-Arnold just passes the ball around the pitch for fun at times. Another two assists to his name yesterday puts him onto six behind Salah and Pogba.

Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA

Are Liverpool Really Underdogs?

Jurgen Klopp was asked about Liverpool being regarded as the 'underdogs' in his press conference on Friday, in which he responded with he doesn't give Liverpool a role in the title race.

At the start of the season, Liverpool were underestimated by rival fans and media alike. Most predicted Liverpool to come 4th and some even had them outside the top 4.

Yesterday was not only another game where Liverpool we to not only smash an in form Arsenal team, but to smash the critics they have had and put a statement out.