West Ham v Liverpool: 5 Things We Learned - Jurgen Klopp To Blame? Kostas Tsimikas Over Andy Robertson.. And More

Liverpool lose 3-2, as they see their unbeaten run of 25 games come to an end to a very well drilled and organised David Moyes West Ham team. This is 5 things we learned about Jurgen Klopp's side in the defeat at the London Stadium.

Indefensible

Defensively we have been shocking this season. Not good enough. Simple as that. This result has been coming for a few weeks now.

Brentford, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and last week, Brighton. It was there for all of us to see but we find ourselves losing out unbeaten run making the same mistakes.

This needs addressing and soon. We have the capability of going 10 games in a row with clean sheets so there is always hope.

Creating A Mess

The creativity today from midfield was non existent. Trent Alexander-Arnold ended up playing more of centre midfielder than a right-back to give us something in there.

We knew we needed a creative player in the middle last season yet we come into a new season without one. It's games like this is really shows what we need.

Whether it be January or in Summer, a creative midfielder must be priority, if FSG allows it that is.

Alisson Stares Into Space

The high line is costing us so many times. It works on occasion with us going forward, but we are leaking goals for fun because of it.

Klopp needs to not re-think but re-adjust his way of playing the high line. The amount of 1 on 1s Alisson I'd having to face every game is ridiculous.

Usually pace recovery allows us to escape but if they don't get back then its all on the Brazilian to save the day.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Time To Drop Rob

Andy Robertson is the best left back in the world. That doesn't mean he has a free pass and play week in week out. This season, he doesn't seem the same.

Not only has Kostas Tsimikas earnt a starting place, I think it's exactly what Robbo needs. Whether it be rest or reminder, he needs to be dropped.

I think Klopp should immediately start Tsimikas after the international break and see how Robertson responds. Hopefully it spurs him on to sort his form out.

Klopp Thankful For International Break, For Once

All these issues we have as a team now. Whether it be conceding too easily, not creating from midfield or poor individual performances. We now have an international break to sort it out.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans as a whole are not big fans of international breaks. It slows momentum and it piles on more unwanted injuries.

This one however, is needed. Klopp had two weeks now to concentrate on what is going wrong and put things in place to make it right again.

I dont normally say this but I am thankful an international break is here.

EFE/ Juanjo Martin/Sipa USA

Extra Lesson: Hammering For Europe

Added this in becuase West Ham and David Moyes deserve credit. In the end, they deserved the win.

They now move above us in the table and that is down the hard work and the brilliant job the manager and the players are putting in.

I believe they are serious contenders for not just a Europa League place but a Champions League one. With Manchester United and Tottenham struggling and Arsenal up and down, they can push for top 4.

