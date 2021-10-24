Manchester United v Liverpool: 5 Things We Learned

After a stunning and historic 5-0 victory against our rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. We take a look at five things we learnt from the match.

Please Mind The Gap

The gulf between Liverpool and Manchester United right now was there for all to see today. Right now, one team is challenging on all fronts and one team is laid on it's front.

Last season, Liverpool finished five points of Manchester United and United fans were louder bragging than the Chelsea fans who'd just won the Champions League.

Despite having half the team at home recovering from serious injuries, Manchester United had apparently 'caught' Liverpool up.

The only catching up on Manchester United will be doing this season is the soaps which they miss wasting their time playing in Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Give Him What He Wants

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. When you have the best player in the world then you need to reward him as the best player in the world.

"I would love to stay until the last day," is what he said. This needs to be made reality then. FSG need to make this a reality.

The performances and numbers Mohames Salah is producing is of the highest level. When you are at the highest level of you occupation, you get the highest wage.

Give Mohamed Salah whatever he as asked for because he deserves every penny.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Keita Silences The Doubters

After the midweek performance against Atletico Madrid, Naby Keita came under scrutiny. He was pretty much scapegoated in what was a poor performance from the whole team defensively.

Today, the Guinean midfielder came out with a point to prove and he certainly proved it. He was involved in all four first half goals and was the player to start the scoring off.

Keita was all over the place around the United defence, they didn't know where he was half the time.

The Manchester United players stood off Keita like they had listened to a Boris Johnson press conference instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactical setup.

This was down to a Keita's movement. The space he put himself in caused United problem after problem.

Unfortunately, Naby got injured by Paul Pogba. Hopefully he's okay and he can come back to prove more points.

Klopp Clamps Ole's Wheel

"Ole's at the wheel. How good does it feel?" Pretty good if you ask me. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be at the wheel as long as he wants.

Coming into this game Liverpool fans always want to demolish our fierce rivals. This weekend, however, we wanted to demolish them but were afraid of doing so in case of the repercussions of it.

The Manchester United boss is currently under the most extreme pressure of keeping his job. Well, from outside the club anyway.

A big loss like this to their arch rivals could force the Glazers to press the eject button and sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool embarassing Man United in front of their home crowd (full of green and yellow scarves mixed with Ronaldo shirts) could well be the last straw for the United owners.

Let's hope not...

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Best Liverpool Team Ever?

We have had some amazing Liverpool teams in the past. Bill Shankley's triple title winning team. Bob Paisley's six-time title and triple European Champions. Gérard Houllier's 5 trophy winning team.

All incredible teams, but is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool better?

Its getting there. It's certainly the best team during the Premier League era. It's full of world class talent all over the pitch to go with the world class management.

The levels that it is currently playing at is one of the best the club as ever seen. It's exhilarating. It's direct. It's pure.

Already with a Premier League title and a Champions League to their name, this Liverpool team is on it's way for legendary status in the club's history.

In terms of being the best team ever, it does need to win more. What Paisley's and Shankley's teams did was special. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool can reciprocate.

