Watch: West Ham's Aaron Cresswell Challenge on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Aaron Cresswell's challenge on Jordan Henderson has sparked debate on whether it should've been a red card or not.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham this afternoon. The Reds were fairly beaten but there was a challenge early on that could've been a red card.

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell put in a pretty hard challenge on Jordan Henderson in the first-half.

Liverpool players rushed over to the referee to plead for a red card.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, VAR deemed that it was not a red card and play went on.

Despite the decision, Liverpool fans online have been debating if it should've been a red card.

During the game, pundits were discussing it and a couple of them said that in their opinion it was a red card for Cresswell as the challenge was very reckless.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp also gave his opinion on it.

"For me, Cresswell's challenge on Hendo is a reckless challenge. You cannot go like this and you have to control your body. For me, it is reckless." said Klopp.

This decisions seems to have split people's decisions. On one hand, Cresswell won the ball, on the other hand, was the force necessary and did it endanger Jordan Henderson?

Watch Cresswell's challenge on Henderson here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook