A Deeper Look At Liverpool's Pre-Season Fixtures 2022/23

The teams and their signings lined up for Liverpool's pre-season fixtures.

According to This Is Anfield, the Reds have confirmed six fixtures, travelling to five countries.

The first is Manchester United. The two rivals will clash in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 12th at 2 pm BST.

The Reds did the double over United last season and should prove too much for Ten Hag's side, who are yet to bolster their squad.

Rumours of Frenkie De Jong linking back up with his previous coach have surfaced and would help push United back into contention, but they are yet to materialise.

Second, Crystal Palace. Liverpool will travel to Singapore to face the Eagles on July 15th at 1.35 pm BST.

Patrick Viera's first summer signing, Malcolm Ebiowei, arrives from Derby County on July 1st, as per Football London. The young attacker adds to the vast array of youth talent at Selhurst Park and may feature against the Reds.

Third, RB Leipzig. On July 21st, 6.15 pm BST, the Red Bull Arena will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson challenges RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo in the Champions League. IMAGO / motivio

Domenico Tedesco's Red Bull side has spent just €12.00million this summer, bringing in midfielder Xaver Schlager from Vfl Wolfsburg.

Leipzig will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing fourth-place finish last season after struggling defensively and falling behind Bayern Leverkusen.

Fourth, RB Salzburg. Liverpool will take on the second Red Bull side in Austria on July 27th, 7 pm BST.

Brazilian centre-forward Fernando arrived at Salzburg for a reported fee of £5.4million, according to Transfermarkt. The side will hope to replace critical departures Brenden Aaronson and Karim Adeyemi before the season begins.

Fifth, Manchester City. The two sides will clash in Leicester's King Power Stadium to battle over the Community Shield. July 30th will play host to the fixture, kicking off at 5 pm BST.

A fixture often criticised and belittled by fans will host the first battle between new signings Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

The two young strikers are set up to challenge for the upcoming Premier League title, and both have an opportunity to put their foot down in this match.

Regardless of the result, the game should be a classic.

Finally, Strasbourg. The final pre-season fixture will grace Anfield's grass on July 31st at 9.30 pm BST.

The fixture leaves Jurgen Klopp's side just a week to prepare for their opening Premier League fixture against the newly-promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 6th.

Read More Liverpool Coverage