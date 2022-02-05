A Look At Cardiff City's Season So Far Ahead of FA Cup Game Against Liverpool

Cardiff City travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in what looks to be a very entertaining clash in Merseyside. The Bluebirds have faced a tough season so far, currently placed 20th in the Championship, putting them deep within the relegation battle.

However, a change in manager and some good January transfer business has reinvigorated their campaign.

The last time these two sides faced each other in a cup run was in the 2012 EFL Cup Final, where Liverpool beat Cardiff City to the trophy on penalties. So, the Bluebirds will be quietly confident that they can take Liverpool right to the wire in this fixture.

Isaak Davies of Cardiff City celebrates his goal with his teammates IMAGO / News Images

Cardiff City experienced a good start to the season, winning two out of their first four games. However, Mick McCarthy’s men soon hit a rough patch losing eight on the bounce, eventually leading to the sacking of McCarthy after a 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough.

Since the takeover from caretaker manager Steve Morison, the Bluebirds have taken 15 points from a possible 36, giving Morison the backing of the board and the reigns until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Cardiff have had some promising results as of late, drawing with West Brom 1-1, and beating Preston 2-1 in the last round of the FA Cup with a late goal to put them through to the round of 16.

Both results have come against sides higher than them in the Championship table, so it seems that although Cardiff will be massive underdogs, this should not be a deciding factor in the result of the match.

Mark Harris Cardiff City scores his team s second goal in extra time to win the game. IMAGO / Colorsport

The January transfer window for Cardiff City was one of mixed emotion, with many saying it was extremely promising, but also others outlining that many of the deadline deals seemed rushed.

The Bluebirds brought in seven players, with two of those being recalled from their loan spells. Cody Drameh looks to be a magnificent signing on loan from Leeds United, already impressing for Cardiff in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Another winter signing who impressed in the win over Forest was Jordan Hugill who is on loan from Premier League side Norwich City. Hugill bagged a goal on his debut helping Cardiff in their fight to stay up.

There have been some costly outgoings though, especially on deadline day as Cardiff saw Kieffer Moore leave for a fee of £3.78million to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

The Welsh Striker has been a stalwart in the Cardiff City attack now for some time, so the Cardiff fans will be eager to see how they adapt to his absence, with Hugill hopefully fitting right at home.

Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring the equalising goal to level the score 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup. IMAGO / Xinhua

These later stages of the season could be extremely crucial for Cardiff City, as Steve Morison doesn’t have a wealth of experience in managing first-class clubs, which has been a criticism of his ever since he took over from Mick McCarthy.

The Bluebirds have thrown away some big results in the league, including a 1-0 lead against Bristol City which ended up as a 3-2 loss.

Not only could this prove costly for their Championship campaign where every point counts in the relegation battle, but against a strong Liverpool side who will be much more clinical than their previous rivals, they will have to tighten up on both attack and defence.

