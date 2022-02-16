A Look At Inter Milan's Season So Far Before Head To Head Against Liverpool In The Champions League

As the Reds get ready to take on their next challenge in the Champions League, Inter Milan, we take a look at the Italian club's season so far.

The blue side of Milan currently sit second in the table one point behind rivals AC Milan.

However, the team managed by Simone Inzaghi have a game in hand over their Milan rivals which if they win would put them top of the table by two points.

The Serie A giants currently sit on 54 points in the league with two losses, six draws, and 16 wins with 13 matches still to play, in which they will be hoping to collect their 20th league title.

The Coppa Italia is another tournament that Inter are still involved in and they are set to play rivals, AC Milan, in the semifinal with the first leg commencing on Tuesday, 1st March.

The last time they played their rivals they failed to collect any points after taking the lead in the 38th minute, with two quick goals for AC Milan winning them the game putting them top of the table.

If Inter manage to top the Serie A table and win the Coppa Italia they would pick up the Italian treble after already winning their first piece of silverware in June when they won the Supercoppa Italiana against league giants Juventus after Alexis Sanchez came on to score the winner in the 121st minute.

In their last outing, they played Napoli away from home where they drew 1-1 however they only managed to get two shots on target throughout the contest.

In their Champions League run so far, they finished second in Group D, five points behind Spanish giants Real Madrid.

It was a shaky start to Inter's European quest as they won just one point from their first two games. They managed to turn around their fortunes, however, winning three games in their final four seeing them through to face Jurgen Klopp's men in the Round of 16.

Their only two losses came at the hands of group winners Real Madrid.

Inter have an impressive home record this season playing 12 games at the San Siro where they have only lost one, compared to their away record where they only lost one out of 12 games but have drawn four.

Manager Inzaghi has an array of attacking talent but his main man this season is top scorer Edin Dzeko who has netted himself 13 goals and four assists in 29 games in all competitions.

His striking counterpart, Lautaro Martinez is the club's second top scorer with 11 goals and two assists having played 28 matches, he is also the fourth top scorer in Serie A. Two players Klopp's men will be sure to be keeping tabs on.

This season the club has managed an average of 2.29 goals per game and conceded 0.83 so far.

Inter Milan's last man is no other than goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic who in 24 matches this season has managed to keep 10 clean sheets. With help from the very experienced centre back partnership of Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar.

Hakan Calhanoglu is the team's top assister playing in a central attacking midfield area of the pitch. He has picked up 8 assists so far in the league this season.

Currently injured in Inzaghi's squad include German left midfielder Robin Gosens who is currently out with a hamstring injury as well as striker Joaquin Correa who has sustained a hamstring injury and neither will be in contention for the upcoming Champions League game.

With Inter having an array of talent and experience all over the pitch and looking very hungry for titles this year it will defiantly be a challenging day out for the reds of Liverpool.

