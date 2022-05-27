Skip to main content
A Look At Real Madrid’s Season So Far: Moving On From Zidane, La Liga Triumph, And A Date In Paris With Liverpool

Real Madrid knocked out Manchester City to set up a date with Liverpool in Paris for the Champions League title. Here's a look at Madrid's season leading up to Saturday's final.

A Summer of Departures

After finishing the 20/21 season, Zinedine Zidane announced his departure from Real Madrid. Former coach Carlo Ancelotti returned for his second stint as manager on June 1st.

Zidane wasn’t the only legend to leave Los Blancos in the summer as Sergio Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain after 16 years with Madrid.

Raphaël Varane and Martin Ødegaard also left during the summer transfer window to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

In terms of arrivals, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba were the noteworthy players to join Real for the start of the 21/22 season.

Back at the Bernabéu

Considering Real Madrid’s transition period with coach and players, they had a decent start to the season with two wins and a draw in August.

Los Blancos played back in the Santiago Bernabéu for their first match in over a year and a half in a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on 12 September.

They had a mixed settling-in period back at home in September and October, ranging from an El Clásico win to a 1-2 home loss against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League.

However, it wouldn't take long for Madrid to get a hold of La Liga and make an incredible run in the Champions League.

Domestic Success

Real Madrid went on to run away with the league, finishing week 17 eight points clear of second-place Sevilla, while Atlético Madrid and Barcelona wallowed in 4th and 8th, respectively.

Los Blancos’ first domestic trophy of the campaign came when winning the Supercopa de España where they defeated Barcelona 3-2 in extra time in the semifinal before beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final.

Despite random slip-ups, like the 4-0 defeat to Xavi’s revitalized Barcelona, Real Madrid secured their earliest La Liga title since 1990 with four games still to play.

A Date in Paris

After Real Madrid’s shocking home defeat to minnows Sheriff Tiraspol, they went on to conquer all opposition they faced.

After finishing top of their group they overturned their round of 16 opposition and dumped out favorites PSG in a 3-1 win at the Bernabéu.

After taking a firm lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Real fought back at home to secure their place in the semifinals.

A late, dramatic comeback against Manchester City saw Los Blancos book their place in Paris for the Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Karim Benzema has had a Ballon D’Or worthy season and will lead Madrid against Liverpool with a mix of experience and youth beside him.

The final match of the Champions League on Saturday decides the kings of Europe for 2022.

