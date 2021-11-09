Skip to main content
West Ham v Liverpool: Premier League Ref Watch - Craig Pawson

Author:

We take a look back at the refereeing performance from Craig Pawson in Liverpool's 3-2 loss in the Premier League to West Ham at the weekend. 

There were a few incidents that led to people talking the next day, but were they correct or incorrect? 

We take a look at the Alisson Becker Own Goal 

Unfortunately, this on was all on Alisson. If that was given a foul then you might as well get rid of contact completely in the game.

Alisson just misjudged the ball, yes there was contact but enough to impede the Liverpool goalkeeper. 

The referee for this decision right and so did the VAR referee.

Correct Decison: Yes

Aaron Cresswell Foul On Jordan Henderson 

I've seen people moaning about Jurgen Klopp coming out and calling this out. He has every right to. 

This is given a red card week in week out yet for some reason, this week it's not even given as a foul. Yes he partly got the ball but it was more over the ball and high up the leg of Henderson.

This is where explication need to come out from the officials becuase I cant work out why one week they'd give it a red then the week after not even a foul. 

Correct Decision: Definitely not

Declan Rice Foul On Mohamed Salah

It was a foul, but Mohamed Salah made the most of it, which I am not condoning. Usually I stick up for Mohamed Salah but you've got to be truthful and I don't want acting in the game.

I think he's incorrectly known for diving but when he does play up, I won't be afraid to call it out. 

Having said that, it was a foul and it was the correct decision to give the free kick.

Correct Decision: Yes

Diogo Jota Foul On Angelo Ogbonna 

It looked bad, but I believe it was a complete accident. Once Jota had jumped in the air, he lost complete control of where he was ending up.

Unluckily for Ogbonna, Jota ending up in his face with his arm. Jota has never made a challenge where you think he meant hurt intentionally and this isn't any different. A foul was given correctly, nothing more than that.

Correct Decision: Yes

