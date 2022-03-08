Skip to main content
Flashback: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Win It Late At The San Siro | UCL

Liverpool faced off against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game a few weeks ago so we take a look at it before today's fixture at Anfield.

The Italian Champions were, preferably, a team that the Liverpool fans would have hoped to avoid.

Regardless, the mighty Reds fear no one. Willing to send a message to their rivals, Liverpool had to be on their A-game. And, they weren’t. Instead, the A was average.

The game began as an edgy affair, with Liverpool becoming aware of Inter Milan’s threat as Lautaro Martínez had his effort whisker just past the post.

Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan

Martínez.

Liverpool, eventually, grew into the game and looked promising on the attack. Thiago Alcantara had his speculative yet looping volley caress the roof of the net.

Moments later, Andy Robertson delivered an inviting ball that was served on a plate for Sadio Mané to head on goal. 

The Senegalese, unfortunately, blazed his header above the crossbar.

Inter Milan responded with an attack of their own, crafted brilliantly by Ivan Perišić.

The Croatian delivered a vicious ball near the edge of Alisson’s area where Hakan Çalhanoğlu was lurking. The Turkish international takes it in his stride and fizzed the crossbar.

Salah Goal Inter Milan

Liverpool finished the half strongly with a string of set pieces. Robertson whipped in a good corner for Konate to head high.

The looping ball fell to Mané’s path, attempting an acrobatic finish that hit the side netting.

Trent Alexander-Arnold conjured a Beckham-esque free-kick with a lot of pace, power, and bend.

Though, his strike was slightly off target, much to the relief of the scrambling Handanovic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson’s set pieces were on point!

Klopp's team, nonetheless, had to ride their luck as Inter looked the more dangerous team in the second half.

Denzel Dumfries found Perišić with a diagonal pass that was controlled superbly by the Croatian.

He crossed for Martínez arriving at the back post but it trimmed the Argentinian.

Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk defended admirably as Inter’s pressure augmented.

Klopp had seen enough and decided a triple substitution was necessary at the hour mark.

The Reds were embraced for a goalless draw until Roberto Firmino guided his header from a Robertson's corner to put Liverpool into the lead.

Firmino Goal

Firmino celebrating with Diaz.

Mohamed Salah added the second with a deflected shot to wrap up the game with a reasonable 2 goal advantage into the second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool only had two shots on target. Although it was poor by their standards, they got the job done. 

Liverpool, now are preparing for the visit of Inter Milan at Anfield in the second leg. 

They are hoping to entertain the crowd with a solid performance and progress into the Quarter-Final of the Champions League.

