Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Ref Watch - Danny Makkelie

After another enthralling Champions League match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, once again full of drama and controversy. We take a look the refereeing decisions that impacted the game.

The referee for this match was Netherlands' Danny Makkelie. Throughout the match, Makkelie was involved in pretty much everything. He didn't take anything from players, or managers for a matter.

He made some huge decisions that impacted the game, but were they correct or not?

Felipe Red Card

This decision is the most talked about of the night. What we have been told, is that the red card was for the foul itself. For me, the foul was a yellow card but I do think it was intentional.

However, what he did afterwards, ignoring and gesturing to the referee is also another yellow card.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A re card was the correct outcome for the incident as a whole, but was only given for the foul officially.

Two yellows should've been the final outcome, one for the foul and one for dessert. So a red card in the end was deserved for Felipe.

Correct Decision: For the foul no, for the incident yes

Diogo Jota Disallowed Goal

This offside rule needs looking at, let's be honest. It's measured by not even millimetres which is ludicrous.

To the naked eye, this is not offside. If you have to start drawing lines with a ruler like your doing angles in year 8 Maths then the game is gone.

By the law (which needs changing) the goal is just offside. By common sense, it's just onside.

Correct decision: Yes

Diogo Jota Penalty Claim

Seen them given, but doesn't mean I agree with it being given. There is a slight pull but it didn't really prevent Jota getting to the ball.

It's one of those if you get you say it'd penalty, if it goes against you you say it's not.

If it was at 0-0 I think it would've been spoken about more, but it seemed to be swept under the carpet quite quickly.

Correct Decision: Yes

Luis Suarez Disallowed Goal

Another one that was only just. This one was a bit more noticeable to the naked eye than the Jota offside.

Luckily this was given correctly because with Liverpool's recent record with giving up leads then it could've turned into a night not to remember.

The offside rule does need looking at. Arms, hands, nostril hair should not be included in body parts that can be offside. Again, correct by law, incorrect by common sense.

Correct Decision: Yes

