A Look At Arsenal's Season So Far

A Terrible Start

Arsenal’s first three Premier League matches resulted in three losses for the Gunners. The joy from a 6-0 victory in the League Cup against West Brom was quickly extinguished by a 5-0 thumping from Manchester City.

Arsenal headed into the first international break with many supporters calling for manager Mikel Arteta to be sacked.

A String of Wins

Arteta didn’t have a full lineup to choose from in the first few games of the season, but he started to piece together a fluid team after the break.

Arsenal acquired right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna at the end of the summer transfer window, and the Japanese international hit the ground running for the Gunners. Ben White started to get his feet in the center of defense alongside Gabriel, and newcomer Albert Sambi Lokonga began to get games in the midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came back into the fold with some goals, and the youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe steadily contributed to much of Arsenal’s creativity and end product.

Between the posts, Aaron Ramsdale quickly established himself as first-choice keeper and one of the in-form shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

Arsenal won their next four games in all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over North London rivals Tottenham.

Finding Their Feet

Arsenal drew on either side of the following international break, 0-0 to Brighton and 2-2 to Crystal Palace. After sitting in last place after three games, the Gunners found themselves hovering in mid-table in October. However, they slowly started to creep back up the standings.

Since their draws against Brighton and Palace, Arsenal has gone on another four-game winning streak in all competitions. They didn’t play the most in-form teams during their run, but they got the points and found a team identity that has been getting results.

After sitting in last place after the first three matches, Arsenal now sits 5th in the Premier League table. They are two points behind Liverpool and can leapfrog the Reds with a win at Anfield.

The match against Liverpool will be their first game against top-four opposition since their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City. It won’t be an easy match for either team, but it will be a true test for how far this Arsenal side has come.

