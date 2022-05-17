Skip to main content
A Look Back at Liverpool's 4-0 Victory Over Southampton | Premier League

Liverpool face Southampton tonight in a mid-week Premier League match. Here is a look back at the previous meeting where Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield.

On Tuesday, Liverpool travels to Saint Mary's looking to keep their title challenge alive.  Here is a look back at their resounding victory in November in the reverse fixture.

Liverpool came into the match looking to keep pace with leaders Chelsea and started the march brightly. 

Andy Robertson found himself in space in the box and his cutback was poked home by Diogo Jota.  After 90 seconds, the home side had found the breakthrough.  

Diogo Jota

Liverpool continued to operate on the front foot and found themselves two to the good in the 32nd minute.  It was the Portuguese striker again, slotting home from close range via a Mohamed Salah ball across the six-yard box.  

Shortly after, Thiago Alcantara got himself on the scoresheet with a bit of skill.  Seizing upon a headed clearance, the Spaniard skipped past a defender and beat Alex McCarthy via a deflection, and Liverpool was cruising heading into the interval.    

Thiago

Shortly after halftime, the Reds put themselves up 4-0 courtesy of Virgil van Dijk.  Liverpool's number 4 found himself unmarked on a corner and his powerful volley squeezed under McCarthy.  

After months of rehab following his knee injury, seeing the Dutchman back on the scoresheet was a welcome sight.   

Liverpool saw the remainder of the match off with minimal fuss and collected yet another three points.  The result saw them rise to second with 28 points.  

If Liverpool hope to overtake Manchester City's goal differential they will have to play for a similar scoreline tonight.

To watch the match and see all of your streaming options, click here

Or, you can tune into our YouTube channel and watch the match there.

