A Look Back At Liverpool's 2-2 Draw Against Manchester City In Matchweek 7

On Sunday, Manchester City look to snap Liverpool's ten match Premier League winning streak and widen their gap at the top of the table. Here is a look back at the 2-2 draw between the two sides in October.

Liverpool started the match in their typical 4-3-3 formation, with James Milner slotting in at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones starting in midfield. Manchester City also lined up in a 4-3-3, with Jack Grealish operating as a false nine.

The visitors started the match on the front foot, with Bernardo Silva playing in Phil Foden following a slaloming run in the 21st minute. Alisson was quick off his line to thwart the Englishman, but alarm bells were ringing for the home side. City continued knocking on the door, with Kevin De Bruyne sailing a back-post header off target in the 34th minute.

The Cityzens could not make their dominance count and both sides went into the break deadlocked.

Following a bright start by the home side, the first chance of the second half fell to Diogo Jota, who saw his left-footed effort beaten away by Ederson.

Liverpool eventually found the breakthrough via Sadio Mané in the 59th minute. Mohamed Salah received the ball near the right touchline and carried it forward, spotting a Mané run across City's center backs before playing him in. Liverpool's number ten took the chance first time and made no mistake with his finish.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The home side's lead lasted for about 10 minutes, with Foden equalizing in the 69th minute. Gabriel Jesus found Foden on the left-hand side of the box in space and the Englishman did the rest, arrowing a shot into the far corner.

The Reds again hit the front in quick fashion through Salah in the 76th minute. Much like the opener, the Egyptian again made something out of nothing. Receiving the ball with his back to goal and surrounded by the opposition, Liverpool's number 11 was able to turn and beat three City players before turning Aymeric Laporte inside out and powering home with his right foot, scoring arguably the best goal of his Liverpool career to date.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool's lead was again short-lived, as a De Bruyne left-footed shot beat Alisson via a Joel Matip deflection in the 81st minute.

Fabinho looked destined to win the match in the 87th minute after claiming a loose ball in front of an empty net but was thwarted by a sliding Rodri. Liverpool were made to rue a similar goal mouth clearance by John Stones in a past title race and hopefully are not left feeling the same about this intervention come May.

The draw left Liverpool second in the table with 15 points, a point adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok