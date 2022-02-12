A Look Back At Liverpool's August Premier League Victory Over Burnley

The last meeting between Liverpool and Burnley culminated in a relatively comfortable 2-0 win for the Reds, with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané. They will look to replicate this performance on Sunday, as they travel to Turf Moor to take on Sean Dyche's side again.

For the matchweek 2 meeting, Jurgen Klopp selected a fairly standard starting 11, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for the injured Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott being preferred on the right of the midfield three. Burnley began in their typical 4-4-2, with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes up top looking to cause mayhem.

The first real chance of the afternoon fell to Burnley, with Alisson Becker having to beat away a close-range header from Wood in the 17th minute. Shortly after, the home side found the breakthrough. A cross from Tsimikas was met by the head of Diogo Jota, who swept the ball across Nick Pope's goal to beat him at his far post.

Diogo Jota celebrates his opener against Burnley. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The rest of the half was unspectacular, with each side failing to convert a few half chances. Liverpool went into the break with a comfortable 1-0 advantage.

The second half began as the first half ended, with the home side squandering more half chances and failing to kill the game off.

The first big chance of the second half fell to Sadio Mané, who lashed a shot home in the 69th minute to give his side a 2-0 lead.

A Virgil Van Dijk switch of play was controlled by Elliott and played inside to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose first-time ball around the corner found the Senegalese forward and he made no mistake with his finish.

From then on, the Reds were happy to keep the ball and preserve themselves for the coming fixtures. Alarm bells rang as Barnes was played through in the final minute of stoppage time, but Alisson was quick off his line to come out and deny the Englishman, keeping his second clean sheet of the season.

Burnley's personnel will be slightly different in the upcoming meeting, but the game-plan will be the same.

Chris Wood has departed for Newcastle and Wout Weghorst has come in from Wolfsburg to fill his place. The Dutchman slots seamlessly into Burnley's style of play and has already made his mark, providing an assist. Liverpool will have their hands full with the January signing.

Fixtures at Turf Moor have a reputation for being cagey affairs filled with time-wasting, something Liverpool will have to combat this weekend in their chase of leaders Manchester City.

With the likely returns of Mané and captain Jordan Henderson, Klopp will have a full squad to choose from, so look for a bit of rotation in the side as the Reds look to continue winning ways.

