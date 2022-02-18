A Look Back At Liverpool's Matchweek 1 Victory Over Norwich City

The Reds opened their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win at newly-promoted Norwich City. Jurgen Klopp will likely look to rotate his side this Saturday as the Canaries come to Anfield on Saturday.

Klopp opted for his typical 4-3-3 formation, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for the injured Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota being preferred to Roberto Firmino up top, and Virgil Van Dijk making his first domestic appearance since his ACL injury.

Norwich lined up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour operating in the middle of the park and Teemu Pukki serving as an outlet up top.

Rust was the story of the first few minutes, both sides misplacing passes and struggling to establish control.

Things soon began to open up, with Jota forcing Tim Krul into a save with his goal-bound header in the 11th minute.

Norwich's first chance of the afternoon came through Pukki, who beat the offside trap and saw his effort saved at the near post by Alisson in the 20th minute.

Liverpool began really knocking on the door, with a Mohamed Salah effort on the volley going just wide in the 23rd minute.

The away side's persistence was quickly rewarded, with Jota poking home in the 26th minute to open the scoring. A Trent Alexander Arnold cross was diverted by Salah to Jota, who made no mistake with his finish.

Both sides created a handful of half-chances in the remainder of the half but lacked the finishing touch, with the Reds taking a slender 1-0 advantage into halftime.

The second half started in the same manner and Klopp brought on the Brazilian duo Fabinho and Roberto Firmino in the 61st minutes to inject new life into the match.

This decision was quickly rewarded, with Firmino sweeping home a Salah cross in the 65th minute to double their lead.

Salah scored Liverpool's third of the afternoon, claiming a Norwich half clearance off a corner and curling a shot beyond Krul in the 74th minute.

This goal was a milestone for the Egyptian, who became the first player in Premier League history to score in the opening match of five consecutive seasons.

Norwich went closest in the 87th minute, with Alisson having to make three saves in quick succession to preserve his first clean sheet of the season.

Norwich will come to Anfield in the relegation zone but have been in better form of late, with two of their four wins on the season coming in their last five fixtures.

They will look to continue this run of good form on Saturday in their quest to dig themselves out of the Premier League cellar.

Coming off a cagey 2-0 win in Milan, look for Liverpool to rotate the side a bit this Saturday.

Outside of a recent injury to Jota, Klopp has a fully fit squad and will likely look to use this match as a way to build up the fitness and rhythm of some of his lesser-used players.

