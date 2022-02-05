A Look Back at the Best Liverpool v Cardiff Fixtures

Liverpool welcome Championship side Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday, so let's take a look at some of the best fixtures between the two sides.

The Reds have not played the side based in Wales since 2019 when they were last in the Premier League. So let's look back at the last few games between the pair.

Cardiff 0-2 Liverpool | 21 April 2019

The 2018/19 season was one of the most intense title fights in Premier League history.

Liverpool's trip to The Cardiff City stadium encapsulated how stressful every game in the run-in was for supporters as Jurgen Klopp's men needed to win to overtake Manchester City with three games left in the league.

In the first half, it looked like it would be one of those days for Liverpool as they broke Neil Warnock's side down multiple times but failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

However, in the second half Gini Wijnaldum thundered in an effort from a very clever corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The stress was very much still there tough for all the supporters as they knew it could take only one chance for Cardiff City to end their title hopes.

That wasn't until Mohamed Salah was grappled to the ground winning Liverpool a penalty which James Milner converted confidently to send the way end home with a smile on their faces.

Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff | 27 October 2018

The reverse fixture at Anfield in the 18/19 season was a game that can certainly go under the 'fun' category.

Mohamed Salah scored the first in scruffy style as after a couple of rebounds he forced the ball home from close range.

Sadio Mane then blasted one in the first half and Liverpool were cruising with a full Anfield buzzing.

However, Liverpool are Liverpool and can never make anything simple as Cardiff got one back thanks to right-back turned striker Callum Patterson managing to squirm an effort underneath Alisson.

But then came the cavalry as Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been linked with a move to the MLS, came off the bench and scored his first goal for the club linking up magnificently with Salah.

Mane rounded the scoring off with Salah again being the provider after a slick counter-attack sent the Senegalese through on goal to chip goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Cardiff 3-6 Liverpool | 22 March 2014

The 2013/14 season. One to remember for so many reasons and one to forget for one reason.

However, the amount of games where Liverpool simply used the famous phrase 'attack is the best form of defence' was glorious.

This game away at Cardiff emphasises that as Liverpool had to come from behind more than once to get the victory.

A Luis Suarez hat-trick, a Martin Skrtel double and one goal from Daniel Sturridge sealed the victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Cardiff City.

The pick of the bunch was Suarez's second after a ridiculous backheel from Sturridge to somehow find him in space to tuck the ball home.

Another 6-3 on Sunday would certainly be something to wake everyone up for the early kick-off.

