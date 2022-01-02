Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced Chelsea

The last time Chelsea and Liverpool squared off was very early on in the season. A chance for either team to make a huge statement, not just in the league, but the world. Let's take a look back at the first meeting between these two Premier League giants.
Author:

Liverpool and Chelsea got together at the end of August, just three games into the Premier League season. Anfield was rocking, as The Blues strolled in to make a statement of their highly anticipated Premier League title challenge. 

Chelsea's new summer signing Romelu Lukaku was talked about in high regard with his anticipated matchup with Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel deployed his normal three back formation with Mendy between the sticks, a backline of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger. 

Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Reece James made up the midfield. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Romelu Lukaku started up top for Chelsea, capping off a very strong team. 

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk warming up at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lined up very similar with Alisson in net, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Andrew Robertson in the back. A midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and young star Harvey Elliott. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino lined up in attack. 

The game was very fast paced in the beginning and even had a Jordan Henderson volley that just went wide. 

After Chelsea secured a corner, they were able to score after some poor set piece defense as Havertz was able to flick the ball to the back post and actually found the goal, giving Alisson no chance for a save. The away end was liking what they were seeing. 

Chelsea again where on the attack, this time from a Mason Mount shot that was deflected off target by Robertson to save a 2-0 deficit. 

Moments later, Liverpool were forced to take Firmino due to an injury and Diogo Jota was brought on as his replacement.   

Read More

Just before the half, drama was introduced into the game. After a collection of saves from Mendy, Reece James was issued a red card via VAR after a handball was called on the goal line. 

Chelsea players were shocked at the referee's decision, but the call was correct and Liverpool were awarded a penalty. Salah was given the duty and he slotted it home to make it 1-1 going into the break. 

Mohamed Salah

Mohammed Salah lashes home a goal from the penalty spot

As Chelsea were down to 10 men for the rest of the game, Tuchel decided to make two changes with Havertz and N'golo Kante making way for Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic. The 2nd half was dominated in possession as Chelsea were throwing all 10 men behind the ball, defending the tie as best as they could. 

Liverpool could not break down their defense even with changes of Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas for Henderson and Robertson.

 Chelsea also had some chances on the counter, but nothing serious enough to take a 2-1 lead. The game finished 1-1 as Liverpool and Chelsea split the points, after a hectic battle concluded.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both looking up at league leaders Manchester City heading into Sunday's matchup. With some odd results for both teams coming into this game, both teams are needing to get all three points to continue their pace on catching City. 

A loss here will almost be insurmountable in chasing for the league title for either team. Up The Reds!  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Reece James Anthony Taylor Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced Chelsea

1 minute ago
Thiago battles with Mason Mount during Liverpool v Chelsea
Match Coverage

Combined XI: Chelsea v Liverpool | Alisson or Mendy? Reece James or Trent Alexander-Arnold?

29 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp, Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Breaking: Paul Tierney Removed From VAR Duties For Match Between Chelsea And Liverpool

38 minutes ago
Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

39 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'Massive Fee' - Pundit Reveals Price He Thinks West Ham Would Consider For Selling Jarrod Bowen To Liverpool

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

'It's Possible To Win The Game There' - Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane On Huge Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match Preview

2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Sent Scouts' To Watch Fulham Wonderkid, Super Agent Wants Move

2 hours ago