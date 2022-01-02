A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced Chelsea

The last time Chelsea and Liverpool squared off was very early on in the season. A chance for either team to make a huge statement, not just in the league, but the world. Let's take a look back at the first meeting between these two Premier League giants.

Liverpool and Chelsea got together at the end of August, just three games into the Premier League season. Anfield was rocking, as The Blues strolled in to make a statement of their highly anticipated Premier League title challenge.

Chelsea's new summer signing Romelu Lukaku was talked about in high regard with his anticipated matchup with Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel deployed his normal three back formation with Mendy between the sticks, a backline of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger.

Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Reece James made up the midfield. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Romelu Lukaku started up top for Chelsea, capping off a very strong team.



Virgil Van Dijk warming up at Anfield (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lined up very similar with Alisson in net, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Andrew Robertson in the back. A midfield three of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and young star Harvey Elliott. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino lined up in attack.

The game was very fast paced in the beginning and even had a Jordan Henderson volley that just went wide.

After Chelsea secured a corner, they were able to score after some poor set piece defense as Havertz was able to flick the ball to the back post and actually found the goal, giving Alisson no chance for a save. The away end was liking what they were seeing.

Chelsea again where on the attack, this time from a Mason Mount shot that was deflected off target by Robertson to save a 2-0 deficit.

Moments later, Liverpool were forced to take Firmino due to an injury and Diogo Jota was brought on as his replacement.

Just before the half, drama was introduced into the game. After a collection of saves from Mendy, Reece James was issued a red card via VAR after a handball was called on the goal line.

Chelsea players were shocked at the referee's decision, but the call was correct and Liverpool were awarded a penalty. Salah was given the duty and he slotted it home to make it 1-1 going into the break.

Mohammed Salah lashes home a goal from the penalty spot (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As Chelsea were down to 10 men for the rest of the game, Tuchel decided to make two changes with Havertz and N'golo Kante making way for Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic. The 2nd half was dominated in possession as Chelsea were throwing all 10 men behind the ball, defending the tie as best as they could.



Liverpool could not break down their defense even with changes of Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas for Henderson and Robertson.

Chelsea also had some chances on the counter, but nothing serious enough to take a 2-1 lead. The game finished 1-1 as Liverpool and Chelsea split the points, after a hectic battle concluded.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both looking up at league leaders Manchester City heading into Sunday's matchup. With some odd results for both teams coming into this game, both teams are needing to get all three points to continue their pace on catching City.

A loss here will almost be insurmountable in chasing for the league title for either team. Up The Reds!

