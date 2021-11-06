A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced West Ham

Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Face West Ham

With Liverpool's visit to the London Stadium coming up, let's take a look at the last time Liverpool faced West Ham
Liverpool made three changes with Nathaniel Phillips replacing the injured Joel Matip in central defence partnering Jordan Henderson in the centre of the park highlighting Liverpool's injury crisis at the centre back position last season.

With Sadio Mane Injured and Roberto Firmino on the bench the onus was on Mohamed Salah to deliver.

Mohamed Salah West Ham

the first half ended in a stalemate with no goals to show as chances were coming at a premium. Antonio got close but his shot was saved by Alisson.

Liverpool took the lead on 57 minutes when Salah curled the ball inside the net for the game's opener.

In 68th minute, after a West Ham corner was cleared in the box, Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a magnificent crossfield pass for Xherdan Shaqiri, who then found Salah with another magnificent looping ball. 

The Egyptian controlled the ball beautifully and slotted it past Fabianski for Liverpool's second of the game.

Firmino came off the bench to set up Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool's third of the night before Craig Dawson headed home a corner to hand West Ham a consolation goal in the 87th minute of the game.

The win took Liverpool to 3rd place in the table, where they eventually finished at the end of the season.

Salah vs West Ham
