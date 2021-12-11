Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: What Happened Last Time These Teams Met?
To set the scene of this game we have to go back to March 2021 where Liverpool had come into a run of really bad form.

Two home defeats, both by the same result of 1-0 to the opposition in Chelsea and Fulham, had been a dreadful start to the month to say the least. It also capped off a six match losing streak at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Reds found their feet for a short time, winning 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium and hitting three past Arsenal before falling back down to earth and all but ending their run in the Champions league with a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Sadie Mane and Luka Modric

Sadio Mane Battles Luka Modric in the Champions League Quarter Final

The game against Aston Villa seemed to be one that the Reds could lose due to their poor home form and true to that they found themselves behind at half time thanks to a finish from Ollie Watkins that squirmed under a flailing Alisson Becker.

Just before the break the Reds thought they had found a way back into the game through Roberto Firmino but VAR had ruled it out for an offside call against Diogo Jota.

Liverpool seemed more dominant in the second half and after an Andrew Robertson shot could only be parried away by Emiliano Martinez, Mohamed Salah was quickest to react and nod home the equaliser from close range.

Villa could have had a second after Watkins was played through, subsequently laying the ball off to Trézéguet who hit the inside of Alisson's right post.

As the clock hit the 90th minute Liverpool were still searching for that all important winner that would end their poor home form.

Xherdan Shaqiri crossed the ball to Thiago who had a volley brilliantly saved on the line by Martinez, but when the ball landed at Trent Alexander-Arnold's feet there was no stopping the wonderful curling effort he sent into the bottom right hand corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold against Aston Villa

This game, although maybe not the turning point for the season, was a big win and had halted the seemingly never ending losing streak at home.

The result left Liverpool in sixth place in the table with only seven games to play, the rest as they say is history.

