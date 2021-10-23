A Look Back At The Last Time Liverpool Faced Manchester United In The Premier League

Liverpool will travel away to Old Trafford ahead of the Super Sunday clash between these two giants, with Jurgen Klopp's men hoping to maintain their unbeaten form whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side are looking to close the gap between them and the title challengers.

It is a 4:30 pm kick-off and it will be the 59th meeting, in the Premier League era, between the two clubs. As both teams prepare for Sunday's clash, let's take a look back at the last time Liverpool and Manchester Utd face off with each other.

Last fixture against the red devils

The last time these two faced each other was in May earlier this year in the Premier League at Old Trafford. This was in a season where it was do-or-die for Liverpool as this result could be the deciding moment in the top four race.

And what a night it was for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's men pulled out a 4-2 battering against Manchester Utd with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah getting themselves on the scoresheet.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The start of the game wasn't particularly good for Liverpool as they were conceding many chances and allowing Manchester United too much time on the ball which was costly as they saw themselves a goal down courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes attempted effort inside the box and a Nathaniel Phillips error.

However, this did not stop the reds as they responded brilliantly after going a goal down. Nathaniel Phillips was able to rectify his error by assisting the equalizing goal from a set piece which was scored by Diogo Jota.

Just before halftime, Liverpool found themselves 2-1 up thanks to a Roberto Firmino header from a set-piece which was well delivered by none other than Trent Alexander Arnold.

In the second half, the reds just continued the same intensity as the first half, pressing the Utd players, forcing them to make errors and it worked as Roberto Firmino grabbed his second goal of the game thanks to two errors, one from Luke Shaw and the other from Dean Henderson.

After that, the game slowly started to get even as both teams looked very tired towards the end.

However, despite being 3-1 up, Marcus Rashford was able to bring a goal back for Manchester Utd which made things very interesting as Ole's men could be able to salvage a draw.

But when you have a player like Mohamed Salah, you know something was going to happen, and it did.

Thanks to Fabinho and Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah was able to get Liverpool's 4th goal which buried the game and secured Liverpool the three, well-deserved points.

Look onto Super Sunday

Now onto Super Sunday, Liverpool will be hoping to make it 2 wins out of 2 at Old Trafford and continue that unbeaten form.

Looking at both teams' performances so far this season, Liverpool are clearly levels above Manchester Utd and here is why.

Jurgen Klopp's men became the first English team in history to score three plus goals in their last seven away games, now eight games including the Atletico Madrid match.

(Photo by: Ivan Abanades Medina Cordon Press/Sipa USA)

The away record this season has been immense and the Manchester Utd players and the manager should be very concerned about it.

Finally, what makes Liverpool the favorites is the form of the front three. The front three this season have been on fire with the goals, assists and this all goes down to one player, the best player in the world right now, Mohamed Salah.

He has been out of this world, he recently just broke the record for becoming Liverpool's first player in history to score nine games in a row, that is incredible.

So, with all of this, who will come out victorious?