Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Luis Diaz

A look into a standout performance by Luis Diaz in Liverpool's victory against Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League tie. The Colombian was key to every attacking move for the away side, setting up the vital winner for Sadio Mane.

Since the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto in January, his impact has been exceptional, to say the least. A direct and pacey player that is not scared to run at defences is exactly what Liverpool were crying out for.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is his directness that has played a huge part in Liverpool's win tonight. Every time he gets the ball, you go to the edge of your seat expecting something to happen. The winger started on the right-hand side in the match but then moved back to his favoured position later on in the match.

Whether it be from the right, down the middle or from the left, Luis Diaz gave the Aston Villa defence a tough time. His high pressing energy gave his opponents a lot to think about and often won the ball back high up the field.

IMAGO / PA Images

On the ball, Diaz was at his best. Fast-paced runs, quick passes off to teammates and attracting all the attention had the Villa side on the back foot often. Adding yet another assist to his name, making it three goals and three assists in the last five Premier League games, as he set up the winner for in-form Sadio Mane.

Another outstanding performance by Luis Diaz gives him rightful shouts for the signing of the season, even though he came halfway through.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones;

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

