‘A Picture Is Worth…’ - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Posts On Instagram To Celebrate Arsenal Thrashing

Liverpool's Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah took to Instagram with an interesting message after he helped his team record a fine 4-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

The 29 year old was on the scoresheet again along with Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was a difficult first 30 minutes for the Reds as Arsenal took a bold approach to the game pressing high up the pitch.

An argument on the touchline between the two managers saw the atmosphere erupt inside the stadium and that benefitted the home team.

Soon after Mane headed in Alexander-Arnold's cross and Liverpool were off and running.

Straight after half time Jota capitalised on a mistake in the Arsenal defence to show amazing composure in sitting Aaron Ramsdale down before slotting home.

Salah got his customary goal when he volleyed home with his right foot from a Mane cross from the left.

Minamino completed the scoring one minute after coming on as a substitute when he slid home another Alexander-Arnold cross after more good work from Salah.

Liverpool's Egyptian King took to his Instagram after the game and posted a picture of him with a beaming smile on his face with the caption:

'A picture is worth…'

Liverpool's talisman has been in outstanding form all season and yesterday was his 16th goal in all competitions.

