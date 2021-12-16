Liverpool v Newcastle: A Season Review Of The Magpies - Steve Bruce Sacked, Eddie Howe Hired And New Billionaire Owners

The Magpies have had some of the highest of hopes off the pitch, but some of the worst showings on the pitch. Leading up to tonight's match against Liverpool, LFCTR take a look at Newcastle's season so far.

Newcastle United... A Premier League sleeping giant that has had some shake ups within the club this past season. There was little hope coming into the season, most Newcastle fans would say.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mike Ashley still owned the club, manager Steve Bruce was still roaming the touch line after an up and down season last campaign, and a squad that had little to no improvement via the summer transfer window.



The season kicked off with new summer signing Joe Willock returning to St James' Park after a successful loan from Arsenal last season. However, the start to this season did not start out great.

After 10 games in the league, having only secured four points from them, Steve Bruce was sacked as manager following a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

In the midst of all of that, owner Mike Ashley sold the club to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, marking a new era of Newcastle United Football Club.

The grounds were immediately packed with fans outside with the news of the sale, celebrating as they were finally out from under Ashley's control and were delighted to welcome in the new multi-billionaire ownership group.



Graeme Jones was appointed as caretaker of the club until the board could find a long term replacement as manager. After many interviews with potential candidates, the Newcastle board decided on former AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. A young and vibrant appointment to steer the ship for this new era of Newcastle United.

Newcastle saw their run of form continue as Howe tried to find the right tactics to implement with his squad left over from Bruce. The Magpies finally picked up their first win of the season against a tough Burnley team a few weeks ago.

Newcastle and Howe have their hands full as they look to get towards more success on the pitch vs Liverpool, a tough ask. Newcastle will look to finally splash the cash in the January transfer window so they can start to get new pieces into the squad and fight off regulation before its too late.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook