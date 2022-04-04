'A Top, Top Boy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Calls Out The Threat Posed By Darwin Nunez & Benfica In The Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the threat posed by striker Darwin Nunez as his team prepare to take on Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Photo by Laurent Lairys/Abaca/Sipa USA

Klopp was speaking to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the match when he admitted his defence will be facing a top striker in the Uruguayan.

"But, yes, he's a good striker. The next one from Uruguay, I don't know how they play together Cavani, Suarez, and him. In one team, that's probably a challenge as well to put that in place. But, it's a top, top boy.

"Yes, the goals he scored, obviously the one against Ajax at Amsterdam was massive, a big one. Yes, in the group stage as well. So, he is not shy. He did now not start the last game, he came on at half-time because of coming back from international duty, so we expect him to start tomorrow."

Whilst Klopp was full of praise for the 22 year old, he was keen to acknowledge the strength of the Benfica team and called out some other notable individuals for praise including some former Premier League players.

"He's not the only one, they have a really good team, I have to say, a really talented team and a good way to play.

"We have to make sure he will not get a lot of balls, but (they have) other players. Rafa (Silva) with the ball, wow, really quick. And, yeah, the others. I know Julian Weigl, obviously, Joao Mario we all know. There's a lot of quality in this team and experience as well, with Vertonghen, Otamendi, that's interesting."

