AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target Ismael Bennacer in Champions League action as he and AC Milan face off against Dinamo Zagreb.
AC Milan host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday in the Champions League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool fans may be interested in tuning in to see how reported transfer target Ismael Bennacer fares in this Group E clash for the Rossoneri.

Ismael Bennacer

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:45pm ET

Pacific time:   9:45am PT

Central time:  11:45am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:15pm IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 1, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+, Univision NOW, UniMas, TUDN USA, and the TUDN App.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

