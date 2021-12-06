AC Milan v Liverpool: Early Team News, Injury Update, Keita, Gomez

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash on matchday six of the Champions League against AC Milan on Tuesday, we bring you some early team news.

Liverpool are already qualified having won all five of their Group B matches so far qualifying for the last 16 after the first four games.

With the heavy fixture schedule in December, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make wholesale changes.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all in contention for starts.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita could also be in consideration to take part with both players having returned to full training last week.

James Milner is suspended after picking up another yellow card in the home win against Porto two weeks ago.

Roberto Firmino is edging closer to a return but Klopp confirmed last week that the Brazilian needs a bit of extra time to fully recover from his hamstring injury.

No timescale has been put on a return for Curtis Jones's return from a freak eye injury but he will be back as soon as he receives the all clear from the doctor.

He is still able to do some physical fitness work whilst he waits for the go ahead.

Harvey Elliott continues to make good progress in his recovery from a dislocated ankle picked up against Leeds in September.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook