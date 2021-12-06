Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

AC Milan v Liverpool: Early Team News, Injury Update, Keita, Gomez

Author:

Ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash on matchday six of the Champions League against AC Milan on Tuesday, we bring you some early team news.

Liverpool are already qualified having won all five of their Group B matches so far qualifying for the last 16 after the first four games.

With the heavy fixture schedule in December, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make wholesale changes.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all in contention for starts.

Neco Williams

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita could also be in consideration to take part with both players having returned to full training last week.

James Milner is suspended after picking up another yellow card in the home win against Porto two weeks ago.

Read More

Roberto Firmino is edging closer to a return but Klopp confirmed last week that the Brazilian needs a bit of extra time to fully recover from his hamstring injury.

No timescale has been put on a return for Curtis Jones's return from a freak eye injury but he will be back as soon as he receives the all clear from the doctor. 

He is still able to do some physical fitness work whilst he waits for the go ahead.

Harvey Elliott continues to make good progress in his recovery from a dislocated ankle picked up against Leeds in September.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Neco Williams
Match Coverage

AC Milan v Liverpool: Early Team News, Injury Update, Keita, Gomez

just now
Adama Traore
Transfers

Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Impact Player' Adama Traore In January From Wolves

25 minutes ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Articles

WATCH: Every Divock Origi Clutch Goal for Liverpool

55 minutes ago
Pedri
News

Ballon d'Or 2021: Kopa Trophy Final Rankings - Top 10

1 hour ago
Divock Origi
Interviews

'It Makes Sense' - Former Liverpool Striker Suggests Origi Contract Extension

1 hour ago
Harvey Barnes
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes Goal Gives Leicester 1-0 Lead At Aston Villa - What A Finish!

2 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | FA Premier League | Fred Stunning Goal

2 hours ago
Iago Aspas
Articles

Liverpool Flop Iago Aspas Compared To Albert Einstein In Brilliant Intentional Yellow Card

2 hours ago