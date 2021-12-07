Skip to main content
Publish date:

AC Milan v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League - UK, US, Canada, India

Author:

Liverpool face off against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday evening in a Champions League Group B clash and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.

Jurgen Klopp's team have already qualified for the knockout stages with five wins out of five games meaning they are group winners.

It has been a very impressive campaign which they will want to finish off in style in Italy.

Despite a poor start to the group stages, Milan can qualify with a win if Porto and Atletico Madrid draw in the other game in group B.

So here is everything you need to know about the game between AC Milan and Liverpool taking place on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.

Mohamed Salah AC Milan

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Read More

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada viewer the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

