AC Milan v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League - UK, US, Canada, India
Liverpool face off against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday evening in a Champions League Group B clash and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.
Jurgen Klopp's team have already qualified for the knockout stages with five wins out of five games meaning they are group winners.
It has been a very impressive campaign which they will want to finish off in style in Italy.
Despite a poor start to the group stages, Milan can qualify with a win if Porto and Atletico Madrid draw in the other game in group B.
So here is everything you need to know about the game between AC Milan and Liverpool taking place on Tuesday, 7th December 2021.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.
For Canada viewer the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.
