AC Milan v Liverpool | Last Time Out | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is afforded the luxury of making wholesale changes to the lineup when the Reds take to the field to face AC Milan in the famous San Siro this week.

That's because qualification to the knockout phase has long since been secured thanks to a 100 per cent record in Group B.

However, things could've been somewhat different as Klopp's men were forced to overcome a shock comeback in September when the Rossoneri were in Merseyside.

With the majority of the all-conquering side back in situ as Joe Gomez and Joel Matip lined up at the back with Virgil van Dijk merely an onlooker, expectation and intrigue was rife once again amongst Kopites.

Despite making a lightning-fast start to the game when Fikayo Tomori turned a Trent Alexander-Cross into his own net at the Kop end, Liverpool couldn't capitalise on their early dominance.

Chances came and went as a rapturous Anfield crowd implored their heroes to end the tie as a contest within the opening 20 minutes.

Far from running away with matters, in fact, a missed Mohamed Salah penalty seemed to inspire the Italian visitors, Stefano Pioli's side were roused from their slumber to score twice in quick succession and take a shock lead through Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz into half-time.

Klopp's side regrouped at the break and instantly pegged back their opponents when Divock Origi beautifully assisted Salah who made the game two apiece.

With the scores level and the Reds firmly back in the driving seat, captain Jordan Henderson met a volley with sheer perfection on the edge of the area and fired the hosts in front.

Ultimately seeing the game out with relative ease, Klopp's men set themselves up for a seamless passage through the group stage until this point ahead of the reverse fixture.

With vast rotation expected in Milan, the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez could all feature having played on matchday one.

