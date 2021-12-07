AC Milan v Liverpool Team News | Champions League | Van Dijk, Henderson, Thiago, Jota Not Spotted In Photos

It is likely to be a much changed Liverpool team that take to the field in matchday six against AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Reds have already qualified as group winners for the last 16 but their opponents can still qualify as runners up hence will be desperate to get the win to give them a chance of progressing.

If Milan were to win, the result in the other Group B match between Porto and Atletico Madrid would need to be a draw to see the Italians through as runners up.

Liverpool Team News

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted in his pre match press conference that he will be forced to make changes due to the intensity of the fixture schedule at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota were not pictured in the photos as the team arrived at their hotel in Milan so are likely to be rested.

James Milner is also missing due to suspension.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are both available however after recovering from their respective muscle injuries.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all pushing for starting spots.

Youngsters Conor Bradley, Elijah Dixon Bonner and Harvey Davies also make the trip and will be hoping for some action.

AC Milan Team News

Milan will be without Simon Kjaer, Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic, Davide Calabria and Alessandro Plizzari for the clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available however after missing the clash at Anfield.

