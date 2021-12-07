AC Milan v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Predicted Line Up
Liverpool travel to the San Siro to play AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday safe in the knowledge they have already qualified as Group winners and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you their predicted line up.
The Reds opponents know a win will give them a chance of qualifying for the last 16 if Porto and Atletico Madrid play out a draw in Portugal.
It's widely expected that Jurgen Klopp will make widespread changes to the team that beat Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.
Both Joe Gomez and Naby Keita have returned to action and will be available for selection.
James Milner is unavailable through suspension and it would appear that Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota have been left on Merseyside to rest so will miss out.
Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all remain absent.
Here is our predicted XI for one of the more tricky ones to forecast this season!
Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson Becker, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino
