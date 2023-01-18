AD Ceuta v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Barcelona will be buoyed by winning the Spanish Super Cup when they face Primera División RFEF team, FD Ceuta on Thursday evening.
Xavi's team beat rivals Real Madrid 3-1 to win their first trophy of the season in Saudi Arabia on Sunday thanks to goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri with Karim Benzema on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.
The former Barcelona player will be expecting his team which could include Liverpool targets Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele to overcome FD Cueta with ease and progress to the next round.
Frenkie de Jong
Ousmane Dembele
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 2:00pm ET
Pacific time: 11:00am PT
Central time: 1:00pm CT
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+ and Movistar Liga de Campeones.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Startimes Sports Arena and the StarTimes App.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool
- 'He'll Get There' - Premier League Legend Backs Darwin Nunez To Become World Class
- 'Startling' - Jamie Carragher Reveals Secret Michael Edwards Transfer Tactic
- ‘Hear Been Talks' Between Liverpool & Khephren Thuram & Kouadio Kone - Football Correspondent, Caicedo Still An Option For Reds
- Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop
- Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |