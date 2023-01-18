AD Ceuta v Barcelona - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Barcelona will be buoyed by winning the Spanish Super Cup when they face Primera División RFEF team, FD Ceuta on Thursday evening.

Xavi's team beat rivals Real Madrid 3-1 to win their first trophy of the season in Saudi Arabia on Sunday thanks to goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri with Karim Benzema on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.

The former Barcelona player will be expecting his team which could include Liverpool targets Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele to overcome FD Cueta with ease and progress to the next round.

Frenkie de Jong IMAGO / Pressinphoto Ousmane Dembele IMAGO / Action Plus

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time: 11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

Viewers in Spain can tune in on Movistar+ and Movistar Liga de Campeones.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Startimes Sports Arena and the StarTimes App.

