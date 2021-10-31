Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Adam Lallana Posts Instagram Message To Thank Liverpool Fans After Brighton Draw

    Author:

    Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana posted a message on Instagram to Reds fans after the 2-2 draw with Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Liverpool led 2-0 through Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane before the Seagulls came storming back with strikes from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard.

    Adam Lallana

    Lallana's Thoughts On The Draw

    Lallana provided the assist for Trossard's equaliser and via his Instagram post had a message for Brighton's fans after the match at Anfield.

    Outstanding collective effort. Would have been easy to go under after being two behind against a team that good, but we’re made of stronger stuff. Valuable, deserved point 💪🔵⚪️ #BHAFC

    Lallana's Message To Liverpool Fans

    The 33 year old was given a standing ovation at full time by the Liverpool fans in the stadium as a show of appreciation for his six years at the club.

    The midfielder never had the opportunity to say goodbye properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was clearly touched by the ovation as he took to Instagram and said:

    Separately, huge appreciation to every single person inside Anfield for the welcome and reception today. Will always be a second home for me. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you to a very special football club ❤️ #YNWA

    Adam Lallana
