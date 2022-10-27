Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Andy Robertson

Last night, Liverpool qualified for the knockout stages in the Champions League with an impressive 3-0 win in Amsterdam against Ajax.

A good performance all round by Jurgen Klopp's side, specifically for Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, and Joe Gomez, but one player, in particular, caught the eye more than the others. Andy Robertson needed to be on his game and that he was.

The Scotsman had the task of marking Steven Bergwijn, which he did well, for the most part, however, it was at the opposite end of the pitch where Robertson impacted the game more so.

Full Back Plan

Without a left winger and playing a narrow forward three, Jurgen Klopp had to rely on his wide attacking play on both fullbacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold caused problems with his crossing on the right but Liverpool's left-back and his forward runs caused the most havoc for the Ajax defence.

Numerous times, Robertson found himself wide open on the left-hand side due to the opponents worrying about the three in the middle. Liverpool used his side more often after seeing the joy the Scotland captain got.

Ajax right-back Jorge Sanchez was targeted by Robertson and occasionally needed help from his centre-back Jurrien Timber. This opened up space in the middle for Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino to exploit.

Robertson Is Back?

In his 50th European appearance for the Reds, the Scotsman was the key to opening up a very good centre-back partnership. Once it did, the game went in the favour of Liverpool and they didn't look back.

Robertson added an assist to his name after his corner was met by Darwin Nunez to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Having not been at his best for over a year now and his position onPost-MatchPost-Match the side being in jeopardy, Andy Robertson needed this performance to prove he still has it and can compete with the best in the world.

