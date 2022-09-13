Skip to main content
Ajax Coach Taking Pointers From Erik Ten Hag Ahead Of Todays Champions League Clash With Liverpool

IMAGO / Action Plus



Liverpool take on Ajax today at Anfield and Coach Alfred Schreuder has indicated that he has taken a page from predecessor Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United's playbook in preparation for the Champions League match.

Liverpool will face Ajax tonight at Anfield after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Serie A league leaders Napoli.

Ajax on the other hand easily dispatched Rangers 4-0 in their opening match. 

Ajax Coach Alfred Schreuder has told This Is Anfield today that he has taken some lessons from his predecessor Erik Ten Hag and how he played against Liverpool in their Premier League match earlier in the season.

Liverpool met Manchester United on August 22nd, a game that saw the Red's on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

Jadon Sancho

“I have looked at the match, what they did. There are certain things they did that are applicable to us from the Manchester United match,” Schreuder has said.

Ajax are currently in a rebuilding period of both players and the coach. They have looked very promising early in the season and currently sit atop the Eredivisie.

Schreuder however is expecting a different Liverpool to the one Napoli faced last week. 

Luis Diaz shot Napoli Champions League

“Yeah we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game,” the Dutch coach has said.

“You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don’t have it it is going to be difficult, especially one on one.”

Liverpool will need to be aware of the pace of the Ajax attackers and do a much better job of preventing them from playing through the midfield into dangerous attacking areas. 

