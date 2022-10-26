Ajax v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups & Team News

Details of the lineups as Liverpool face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday will appear here when they are announced between 6:45 pm and 7 pm BST.

Liverpool need a point to confirm their qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 when they face Ajax on Wednesday. IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool Team News

There was a boost for Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Ajax Team News

Mohammed Kudus could return in attack for Ajax after scoring at Anfield and may replace Brian Brobbey who scored a brace at the weekend.

The Dutch team could be missing Kenneth Taylor who has a muscle injury and will also be without Ahmetcan Kaplan, Devyne Rensch, and Mohamed Ihattaren.

