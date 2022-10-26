Skip to main content
LFCTR predict the key battles between Liverpool and Ajax's Champions League match in Amsterdam tonight.
Two more matches left in the Champions League group stage and it seems Liverpool will have to win both games if they are going to qualify as group winners. 

The Reds came out as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture in a hard-fought match thanks to a Joel Matip header in the dying moments of the game.

Despite losing, the Dutch side gave as good as they got and threatened Liverpool at every opportunity. 

The same will be said for tonight and it will be up to Jurgen Klopp's men to win the key matchups if they are to come out with the same result.

Jurgen Klopp

Andy Robertson v Dusan Tadic

Andy Robertson has been given a much-needed rest, not only for his energy but also for his form. The Scotland captain is yet to produce a performance at a standard he set very highly himself. 

Former Southampton forward Tadic is Ajax's the player that makes everything happen when it comes to attacking. He tends to drift away from his wide position, making it hard to keep track of him.

Robertson will have a tough task in marking the playmaker and will need to be back at his best if he is to keep him quiet. Easier said than done.

Kostas Tsimikas, Dusan Tadic
Fabinho v Steven Berghuis

Another key part to how the home side plays and will, like Tadic, need to be stopped if Liverpool are to get a result tonight. Fabinho will be the man given that job.

The Brazilian's form has been rightly questioned in recent weeks, but his performance tonight cannot be as poor. Berghuis was a problem a few week ago at Anfield and Fabinho can't afford to let him be again. 

Liverpool's defensive midfielder is one of the best in the world and I expect him to show why tonight.

Liverpool Fabinho Manchester City Erling Haaland

Darwin Nunez v Jurrien Timber

Just over a week ago Darwin Nunez was the match-winner for Liverpool against West Ham. However, the striker picked up a knock and missed the loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. 

The pacey forward will be a handful for the Ajax defence tonight and his battle with Timber could be the difference between Ajax staying in or going out of the Champions League. I believe Nunez will come out on top.

Darwin Nunez

