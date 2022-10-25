Ajax v Liverpool: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League
Liverpool know that a point against Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League will be enough to secure their path into the Round of 16.
It won't be easy however and the hosts pushed Jurgen Klopp's team all the way when they were beaten by an 89th-minute winner from Joel Matip.
Defeat for Liverpool and they will face an uncomfortable matchday six and we looked at what each result means HERE.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
