Ajax v Liverpool: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool in UEFA Champions League group A action against Ajax on Wednesday.
Liverpool know that a point against Ajax on Wednesday in the Champions League will be enough to secure their path into the Round of 16.

It won't be easy however and the hosts pushed Jurgen Klopp's team all the way when they were beaten by an 89th-minute winner from Joel Matip.

Defeat for Liverpool and they will face an uncomfortable matchday six and we looked at what each result means HERE.

Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho

Joel Matip's 89th minute winner helped Liverpool to victory against Ajax on matchday two.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:   12:00pm PT

Central time:  2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 1 HD,  Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

