Ajax v Liverpool Predicted Lineup, Thiago Still Out, Konate & Nunez To Return?

Liverpool need just a point when they face Ajax on Wednesday to secure qualification to the Champions League Round of 16.

It won't be easy for Jurgen Klopp's team however who only managed to get the win in the home match thanks to Joel Matip's 89th-minute winner.

A defeat for the Reds would open the group up again and Ajax would be back in contention for second spot. We looked at the various permutations for each result HERE.

Joel Matip's late header gave Liverpool a 2-1 victory against Ajax at Anfield on matchday two. IMAGO / PA Images

There was a boost for Klopp on Tuesday with Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, and Naby Keita all returning to training but there was no sign of Thiago Alcantara who missed Saturday's Premier League defeat with an ear infection.

Darwin Nunez should return for Liverpool when they face Ajax on Wednesday. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

He could therefore join Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz on the sidelines if he fails to recover in time.

Despite the good news that 27-year-old Keita has returned to training, neither he nor Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are eligible to take part against the Eredivisie champions after they were left out of the squad for the group stages.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones;

Darwin Nunez

